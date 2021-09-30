Championship transfer rumours: Blackpool's division rivals bracing for January transfer bids from Premier League sides, Nottingham Forest boss considering free agent market

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to land a former Reading winger, and reported one time Middlesbrough target, who has been seen turning out for the Owls’ Under 23 side.

Here are Thursday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Cooper considering free agents after Grabban injury New Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper hasn't ruled out turning to the free agent market after striker Lewis Grabban picked up an injury but stressed he won't make any "short term" decisions (Nottingham Post)

2. Premier League sides eyeing January move for Swift Norwich, Wolves, Crystal Palace and at least one other Premier League side are all looking to move for Reading star John Swift in January (FLW)

3. Spurs set sights on Johnstone Tottenham Hotspur are targeting West Brom's England international goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after the baggies, who value the stopper at £15mil, turned down an £11mil bid from West Ham in the summer (Football Insider)

4. Rovers locked in contract talks with Brereton Diaz Blackburn Rovers could trigger the option of a one year extension in Ben Brereton Diaz's contract to avoid losing him on a free but reaming in talks with the Chilliean international striker (FLW)