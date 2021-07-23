Championship rivals name price for Blackpool target, Stoke City open talks for EPL striker
Blackpool are currently in the process of building a squad capable of competing and surviving in the Championship over the coming season.
After securing promotion via the play-offs, Neil Critchley’s men now face a tough task in reestablishing themselves as a regular fixture in the second tier, but the hope will be that bringing in talent like Richard Keogh can go some way to making that a reality.
The Republic of Ireland boasts a wealth of experience in the Championship, and he is optimistic about his new club’s chances of staying up.
The 34-year-old said: “There is a step-up, for sure. That’s only natural but as I said to the manager – the club has earned the right to be back in the Championship and there’s nothing to be frightened of.
“It will be a challenge for sure but it’s exciting. Yes, we might be going to Fulham, who have been in the Premier League, but ultimately this is why we’re in the game. You want to test yourself and play against the best, and it’s about going there with no fear.
“Obviously you have to respect the opponent. It’s going to be a different level and there are going to be games where you don’t dominate the ball as much as you did in League One.
“But it’s clear from how the manager sets the team up that we can be very competitive. It’s a great challenge to look forward to.”
