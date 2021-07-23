Championship rivals name price for Blackpool target, Stoke City open talks for EPL striker

After securing promotion via the play-offs, Neil Critchley’s men now face a tough task in reestablishing themselves as a regular fixture in the second tier, but the hope will be that bringing in talent like Richard Keogh can go some way to making that a reality.

The Republic of Ireland boasts a wealth of experience in the Championship, and he is optimistic about his new club’s chances of staying up.

The 34-year-old said: “There is a step-up, for sure. That’s only natural but as I said to the manager – the club has earned the right to be back in the Championship and there’s nothing to be frightened of.

“It will be a challenge for sure but it’s exciting. Yes, we might be going to Fulham, who have been in the Premier League, but ultimately this is why we’re in the game. You want to test yourself and play against the best, and it’s about going there with no fear.

“Obviously you have to respect the opponent. It’s going to be a different level and there are going to be games where you don’t dominate the ball as much as you did in League One.

“But it’s clear from how the manager sets the team up that we can be very competitive. It’s a great challenge to look forward to.”

We’ve gathered the best of today's Championship rumours below:

1. Stojanovic wants out Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is hoping to sign another goalkeeper this summer with Dejan Stojanovic looking to leave the club. (Teesside Live)

2. Watson set to join MK Dons MK Dons have agreed to sign defender Tennai Watson after he quit Reading, Football Insider has learned. The League One club have finalised a deal with the 24-year-old following a spell on trial. (Football Insider)

3. Pereira frozen out Matheus Pereira has been "effectively frozen out" by West Brom manager Valerien Ismael. The Brazilian is said to be a target for Leeds United. (The Athletic)

4. Kenny wants Hourihane at Bramall Lane Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has urged manager Slavisa Jokanovic to follow up on his interest in Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane, claiming that a deal for the midfielder would be a 'massive coup'. (Football Insider)