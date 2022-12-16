Cardiff City v Blackpool: Live updates from South Wales as Seasiders look to climb out of bottom three
Blackpool are on the road today as they make the long trip to South Wales to face fellow relegation candidates Cardiff City.
Follow the blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Cardiff City v Blackpool - live updates
- LIVE: Cardiff 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders can leapfrog the Bluebirds with a victory
- Michael Appleton’s side searching for first win in six
- Eight players still sidelined
Chris Maxwell misses Blackpool's trip to Cardiff City today after picking up an injury.
The stand-in skipper’s absence means that nine players are unavailable for the long trip down to South Wales.
Marvin Ekpiteta misses the second and final game of his two-match suspension after being sent off in the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic prior to the World Cup break.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu are all sidelined by injury.
Maxwell’s setback means that Dan Grimshaw reclaims his spot in the side to make his first appearance since the defeat at Millwall in September.
The 24-year-old had started the season as Blackpool’s number one only to be dropped 10 games in.
The enforced switch means Blackpool have made one change to the side that played out a goalless draw with Birmingham City last weekend.
Head coach Michael Appleton has confirmed nothing has changed on the injury front, meaning he will have the same pool of players to choose from in South Wales.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up...
"We have got to respect that they have got a good manager,” Cardiff boss Mark Hudson said.
“They will come with a game plan, we'll focus on us and what we can do in the game.
"We spoke before Stoke about the importance of points. The character we showed there to get a result, but we got a point.
"Coming back here, everyone is sticking together. With the fans behind us we know they want us to win a game.
"We were straight in after Stoke to prepare for Blackpool. We had some open conversations and an open environment for them all to have an input. They are on the pitch. We have owned it all together."
“The players have trained very well this week, they’ve gone about it with a really good attitude, they’ve been upbeat.
“I get the impression they’re really looking forward to Saturday.
“It will be a tough challenge.
“I hope we can make it nervous for them at home but they’re a very good side in possession, they move the ball quite well.
“Out of possession I think they can be asked questions but they will probably be saying the same thing about us, so it should make for a good game.”
Marvin Ekpiteta serves the second and final match of his two-game ban for the red card he was shown during the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic.
Gary Madine is fit and available to face his former side after coming off with illness in the game against Birmingham City last week.
Michael Appleton’s side make the trip to Cardiff today looking for a first win in six after stopping the rot last weekend with a goalless draw against Birmingham City.
Blackpool know three points against the Bluebirds will see them leapfrog their opponents and potentially see them climb out of the bottom three.
Mark Hudson’s side, who drew 2-2 with Stoke City on their return last week, sit 20th, two points ahead of the Seasiders.
Josh Smith is the man in charge this afternoon, while Andy Woolmer is on fourth official duties. Matthew Jones and Jonathan Hunt are the linesmen.
Smith has officiated 15 games so far this season, dishing out 77 yellow cards and two reds. He was the man in charge for Blackpool’s 3-1 defeat to Hull City in October.