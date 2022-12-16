Mark Hudson, the manager of Cardiff City (Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

"We have got to respect that they have got a good manager,” Cardiff boss Mark Hudson said.

“They will come with a game plan, we'll focus on us and what we can do in the game.

"We spoke before Stoke about the importance of points. The character we showed there to get a result, but we got a point.

"Coming back here, everyone is sticking together. With the fans behind us we know they want us to win a game.