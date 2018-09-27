Carabao Cup fourth round draw: When does it take place and what ball number are Blackpool?

Blackpool progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in 11 years after knocking out Championship side QPR on Tuesday.
Goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Jay Spearing handed the Seasiders a deserved win to seal their place in the last 16 of the competition.
The draw will now take place this Saturday night at 9pm, live on Quest TV's EFL highlights show.
The draw will be conducted by TV personality and presenter Rachel Riley alongside England Women’s record appearance maker Rachel Yankey.
The draw numbers for the Round Four draw are as follows:
1 - Bournemouth
2 - Arsenal
3 - Blackpool
4 - Burton Albion
5 - Chelsea
6 - Crystal Palace
7 - Derby County
8 - Fulham
9 - Leicester City
10 - Manchester City
11 - Middlesbrough
12 - Norwich City
13 - Nottingham Forest
14 - Tottenham Hotspur
15 - West Ham United
16 - Everton/Southampton
Where to find Quest
Available free-to-air on:
• Freeview (Channel 37)
• Freesat on (Channel 167)
Available on subscription services:
• Sky (Channel 144)
• Virgin Media (Channel 172)
• BT TV (Channel 37)