Carabao Cup fourth round draw: When does it take place and what ball number are Blackpool?

Blackpool progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in 11 years after knocking out Championship side QPR on Tuesday.

Goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Jay Spearing handed the Seasiders a deserved win to seal their place in the last 16 of the competition.

The draw will now take place this Saturday night at 9pm, live on Quest TV's EFL highlights show.

The draw will be conducted by TV personality and presenter Rachel Riley alongside England Women’s record appearance maker Rachel Yankey.

The draw numbers for the Round Four draw are as follows:

1 - Bournemouth

2 - Arsenal

3 - Blackpool

4 - Burton Albion

5 - Chelsea

6 - Crystal Palace

7 - Derby County

8 - Fulham

9 - Leicester City

10 - Manchester City

11 - Middlesbrough

12 - Norwich City

13 - Nottingham Forest

14 - Tottenham Hotspur

15 - West Ham United

16 - Everton/Southampton

Where to find Quest

Available free-to-air on:

• Freeview (Channel 37)

• Freesat on (Channel 167)

Available on subscription services:

• Sky (Channel 144)

• Virgin Media (Channel 172)

• BT TV (Channel 37)