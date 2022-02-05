Captain Marvin Ekpiteta surprisingly misses out as Blackpool revert to back four for Bristol City clash
Marvin Ekpiteta has not been named in Blackpool's 18-man squad for today's home game against Bristol City.
The reason for the captain's absence is not clear, but during the week head coach Neil Critchley did suggest there were some "bumps and bruises" among his squad following last week's draw against Fulham.
It's the first league game Ekpiteta has not been involved in since mid-August.
Ekpiteta's absence means Jordan Thorniley keeps his place in the side, although the Seasiders have reverted back to a back four having lined up in a 5-4-1 system at Craven Cottage last time out.
It's understood Richard Keogh will captain the side with Ekpiteta and Chris Maxwell both out.
Jerry Yates and Gary Madine, meanwhile, come into the starting line-up, as Shayne Lavery makes way and drops to the bench.
Kevin Stewart misses out having only just returned from international duty with Jamaica on Friday afternoon.
Reece James is also not risked, despite recovering from a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result of a hamstring injury, which means Dujon Sterling continues to fill in at left-back.
Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) also remain sidelined.
Bristol City, meanwhile, have named an unchanged side from their last outing, which was the 2-2 draw to Preston North End.
The Robins begin the day directly behind Blackpool in the league table, three points adrift having played a game more.
TEAMS
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Keogh, Thorniley, Sterling, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Yates, Madine
Subs: Moore, Casey, Robson, Dale, Kirk, Lavery, Beesley
Bristol City: O'Leary, Kalas, Klose, Pring, Dasilva, Scott, Massengo, O'Dowda, Weimann, Semenyo, Martin
Subs: Wiles-Richards, Vyner, Williams, Benarous, Bell, Wells, Conway
Referee: James Linington
