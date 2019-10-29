Captain Jay Spearing admits Blackpool players have slipped below the top grade

Captain Jay Spearing admits Blackpool’s players must start making the grade in order to improve their mixed form.

The midfielder revealed details of a team meeting in which they agreed the club had too many B-grade performers who needed to find their A game to get Pool’s season back on track.

After Saturday’s goalless draw at Burton Albion left the Seasiders with two wins from their last 12 games, Spearing told The Gazette: “We had a meeting before the Burton game with the gaffer and we all said we were playing at B- or B ,with one or two playing at B+.

“If we want to kick on and be where we want to be at the end of the season we need to start turning them into A’s and A+ grades.

“I just feel we need to be patient with each other and help each other.

“The desire and workrate from everyone at Burton is a good milestone for me and I believe if we show that every week the end product will come and we will kick on in this league.

“We’ve got a good set of lads and we all want to do well.

“We’ve got a good manager and backroom staff that are all working us hard every day.”

Blackpool have drawn three of their last four League One games and Spearing said: “We are disappointed there are too many draws at the minute, but we know if we keep working hard the forward stuff will click and we’ll start to hit the back of the net.

“I do think the goals will come. We all know there are too many draws but we need to look at them and take the positives.

“We are sat where we are (ninth) but we feel we can do better and we will do better.

“This is a good side with a good mixture but things are not clicking at this minute 100 per cent. I’d say it’s about 60 or 70 per cent.”

The draw was no mean feat at Burton, where Pool played more than half an hour with 10 men after Curtis Tilt’s second booking.

Spearing added: “First half I think we started OK, passed the ball well, got it wide and created a few opportunities.

“We spoke about it inside how Delf (Nathan Delfouneso) has got to put everyone in the back of the net from Liam Feeney’s great ball.

“We stayed solid because we knew this would be a difficult game away from home but we put our bodies on the line throughout.”

Of the red card, the skipper said: “Tilty knows it’s two silly yellows and he knows himself he’s better than that, but we survived the last half an hour.

“In fact, we’ve not just survived we had a great attitude and could have won it towards the end with two great chances.

“We could have nicked the three points but you have to give credit to them – they’re a tough side.

“But we’ve come away from home and lasted 30 to 35 minutes with 10 men.

“If we show character like that every week we’ll have no problem this season.”