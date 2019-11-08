Callum Guy keen for more cup action with Blackpool against Morecambe

Callum Guy is hoping his impressive cup cameo in midweek has given Blackpool boss Simon Grayson something to think about.

The 22-year-old delivered a man of the match display as Blackpool sealed a last-gasp 1-0 win against Wolves’ Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

The midfielder has been in and out of Pool’s starting line-up in recent weeks but Guy will be looking for a second straight start in tomorrow’s FA Cup first round tie against Morecambe at Bloomfield Road.

He said: “I got the chance from the gaffer and I just wanted to put myself in his mind for the upcoming games.

“I thought my range of passing was better than it has been in recent games.

“You can only get fitter but I feel as though I can last a game quite well, but there’s always room for improvement and I want to do that.

“I’m not expecting to start (on Saturday) but hopefully I’ve put myself in the gaffer’s mind and hopefully he will pick me.

“If he does, I’m hoping I can put in another good performance. If not, I will continue to work hard in training.”

Guy felt Blackpool were deserved victors on Tuesday, picking up a win that sees them qualify for the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy.

Grayson’s men left it late to snatch the three points, relying on Rocky Bushiri’s stoppage-time strike.

Guy added: “We played well throughout the game and created a lot of chances. Thankfully we finally got our reward in the end.

“We know we can still do even better in the final third. I do feel we should have put more of our chances away.

“It should have been more comfortable at the end of the game but thankfully we still got the job done.

“There were a lot of shots against the woodwork although I think most of them came for Wolves, so we were a bit lucky in a way.

“But we stuck to what we’ve been doing in training and we followed on from the game on Saturday, with the way we created a lot of chances.

“It was an enjoyable game and I thought I did well. Obviously the team did well too.”

Bushiri celebrated his goal, his first as a senior professional, in comical fashion as he ripped his shirt off.

Guy added: “No-one expected Rocky to be up there. I’m not sure why he was taking his shirt off either but it’s always nice to win the game late on.

“I’ll let him explain the celebration, which he got some stick for in the dressing room.

“But he won the game for us, so we’ll let him off.”