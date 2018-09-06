Callum Guy delighted with debut dazzler for Blackpool

Blackpool new boy Callum Guy spoke of his delight after marking his Seasiders debut with a long-range stunner at Macclesfield Town.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips set for more talks on Thursday over Blackpool manager's job

Blackpool new boy Callum Guy spoke of his delight after marking his Seasiders debut with a long-range stunner at Macclesfield Town.

Callum Guy

The 21-year-old thumped home from 25 yards on Tuesday, when Pool drew their opening EFL Trophy group game 3-3.

It earned Terry McPhillips’ side a point, though hosts Macclesfield took the extra bonus point for winning the penalty shootout.

The Seasiders were again wasteful in front of goal but they did well to battle back from 3-1 down with two goals in the final moments.

Guy, who signed from Derby County last week, was happy with his debut and said: “I was pleased with the strike. I haven’t hit too many like that in my career so far. I was pleased to see it go in the back of the net.

“It was a very exciting game for the neutrals but we’re very disappointed not to come away with the three points.

“We should have put the game to bed in the first half and we said that in the dressing room.

“We didn’t play as good football in the second half as we did in the first but we dug in deep and got the two late goals.

“It’s easy to go under, especially so late in the game, but the lads have got great character and we’re on a seven-game unbeaten run now. That’s a positive.”

The box-to-box midfielder made his only senior appearance for the Rams as a substitute against Barnsley in the League Cup 12 months ago.

He joined Pool’s next opponents Bradford City on loan in January and featured 17 times in League One last season, having previously played in the division 11 times for Port Vale on loan in 2016-17.

Guy will officially sign an 18-month contract with Pool in January, with the option of a further year.

Asked why he wanted to make the move to the Fylde coast, Guy added: “I couldn’t really say no. I was very excited and knew it was a great opportunity for me.

“It was a quick decision and I didn’t think too much about it. I just wanted to get down here.

“Hopefully my performance at Macclesfield means I’ve given the manager something to think about for Saturday.

“Every time he puts me in the starting 11 I want to play well and put myself in his mind and on the teamsheet.”