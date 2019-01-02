Callum Guy completes permanent move to Blackpool from Championship side Derby County

Callum Guy has completed his permanent move to Blackpool from Derby County as expected.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips worried by Blackpool goal drought



The midfielder has been on loan with the Seasiders since the end of August, when it was announced the deal would be made permanent when the transfer window opens in January.

That move has now been confirmed, with the 22-year-old agreeing an 18-month contract which also contains an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Guy has made 21 appearances so far this season, with his only goal in a tangerine shirt coming on his debut against Macclesfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy in September.