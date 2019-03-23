Business as usual for Blackpool’s Jay Spearing despite Gary Bowyer reunion

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing says Gary Bowyer will be the last thing on his mind when the game kicks off this afternoon.

The Seasiders take on their former manager, now boss of Bradford City, for the first time today since the 47-year-old handed in his resignation one game into the season.

Spearing was brought to the club by Bowyer and remains a close friend of his, but despite that, today’s game is strictly business for the Pool midfielder.

“Even when he left I spoke to him quite a bit,” Spearing said.

“Before he got the Bradford job he told me he was going for it and I wished him all the best.

“Come Saturday, we will see him before the game, we’ll shake hands and ask him how he is, but once we go out onto the field and the whistle’s blown, he’s not my manager and he’s not part of my team.

“It’s about Blackpool Football Club and picking up those three points.

“He’s a great guy on and off the field, I owe him a lot. He helped me massively getting me back into the game by bringing me to the club.

“I was with him at Blackburn as well and we’ve had some great times. He’s more of a friend than a manager.

“I’ve wished him all the best and I hope he does a great job there, but on Saturday it’s down to us and what we do.

“If he wants to give me some stick I’ll give some back, but that’s just the way it is.

“He’ll know a lot about us, he’s the one who brought maybe three-quarters of us lads in.

“He was class here for what he did for the club and the lads do owe him quite a lot.

“But Terry will want to be getting one over him and we need to get back to winning ways.

“If we want to kick on until the end of the season and finish on a high we’re going to have to start with a win on Saturday.”

Bowyer’s new club are staring down the barrel of relegation to League Two, as they currently sit bottom of the table with just eight games remaining.

With the Bantams six points adrift of safety, Spearing knows Bowyer’s men will give everything they’ve got.

“They’re in a difficult situation, they’re going to be fighting for their lives,” he added.

“It will be a difficult game but we have to rise to it, adapt and work hard.

“You look at their team and squad on a piece of paper and it’s hard to believe they are where they are.

“They’re fighting for three points just as much as we are, just for different reasons. So they’re going to be working as hard as possible.

“So if we don’t match them, it’s going to be another long afternoon.

“We have to start off a lot better, get in their faces and then we can start playing our stuff.”