Burton boss Nigel Clough 'frustrated' not to break down 10-man Blackpool

Nigel Clough spoke of his frustration after his Burton Albion side failed to break down 10-man Blackpool in today's goalless draw.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's goalless draw with Burton



The Seasiders played for more than half an hour with a man down after Curtis Tilt's needless sending off at the start of the second half.

While Blackpool had to hold on at times, they had a golden opportunity to win it at the death when substitute Armand Gnanduillet clipped the outside of the post.

Clough gave credit to the Seasiders after the match for making life so difficult for the Brewers.

"To play half an hour or so against 10-men and not get a goal is frustrating," Clough said.

"We threw everything we could at them and put all our attacking players on but just couldn't break them down. You have to give them huge credit for that.

"Their goalkeeper made some good saves and they got in a lot of blocks. It also didn't seem to fall for us in the box today.

"A lot of balls got stuck under people's feet or they didn't quite get a clear shot - it was that kind of day.

"It's another point, another clean sheet so we have to take that. We were desperately trying to win the game but we are a couple unbeaten now and when you see the sort of quality they have in their side then it's a good point.

"I thought it was a good game with two honest teams going toe-to-toe.

"It was difficult to prise them open. Our play around the box could have been better at times but we tried everything we could and our endeavor was there and our intent.

"What's important was that we didn't lose it in the end as even with ten men they still posed a threat, especially from set pieces.

"I thought we did everything we could today we just didn't quite get that goal."