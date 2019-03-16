Burton Albion v Blackpool: Team news from the Pirelli Stadium

Donervon Daniels has been deemed fit enough to start for Blackpool for today's trip to Burton Albion after recovering from a thigh injury.

The defender suffered the knock in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw at home to Doncaster Rovers after just 20 minutes, but has recovered sufficiently to start at centre back alongside Ben Heneghan.

That's because Curtis Tilt misses out after suffering a recurrence of his hip injury in midweek.

Michael Nottingham, the man who scored Pool's goal off the bench against Doncaster, starts at right back - replacing Tilt in the side.

Marc Bola has recovered from a hamstring injury but is only named on the bench, with Nick Anderton remaining at left back.

Nya Kirby retains his spot on the bench ahead of Antony Evans, who drops out of the squad altogether.

Ollie Turton misses out again with a hamstring injury and remains on the sidelines with Callum Guy, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton.

Blackpool go into this afternoon's clash against Burton looking to cut the gap to the League One play-offs, which currently stands at four points.

Today's opponents sit 11th in the league table, six points adrift of the Seasiders, but are without a win at home since Boxing Day.

TEAMS

Burton: Collins, Brayford, Buxton, Allen, McFadzean, Miller, Wallace, Quinn, Daniel, Boyce, Akins

Subs: Bywater, Fraser, Templeton, Bradley, Harness, Hutchinson, Clarke

Blackpool: Howard, Nottingham, Daniels, Heneghan, Anderton, Spearing, Virtue, Thompson, Feeney, Long, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Bola, Taylor, Pritchard, Kirby, Delfouneso, Dodoo

Referee: Anthony Backhouse