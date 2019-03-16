Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough on his side's comfortable win against dismal Blackpool

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough was delighted with his side's clinical finishing in their comfortable 3-0 win against Blackpool at the Pirelli Stadium.

Goals from Liam Boyce, Jamie Allen and Lucas Akins handed the Brewers their first win on home turf since Boxing Day.

"The performance wasn't greatly different to recent weeks but we put our chances away, that was the difference today," Clough said.

"It was a good solid performance and a good three points at home.

"If we had scored at certain times in previous games it would have been a similar result to today.

"We had not been getting much from wide positions despite having plenty of possession so we thought we would look at something else and we knew they would be strong down the middle. So first and foremost it was to benefit us but also to deal with any threat they have got.

"It was right for Liam Boyce to come back in as well having had his little rest. Our strikers haven't been scoring and making goals but today they both scored one and made one for each other which is a perfect partnership.

"Our defensive performance was as solid as ever and we kept Blackpool down to very few efforts and Brad Collins when he was needed was brilliant again.

"The save he made in the 94th minute wouldn't have affected the result, but 3-0 is so much better than 3-1, especially for him and the back four."