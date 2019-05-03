BST column: Trying to build a brighter future for Blackpool FC

It is probably not surprising, given the seismic events of the last few months, that as we approach the final game of the season affairs off the pitch at Blackpool FC continue to overshadow those on it.

In one sense, Saturday’s game at home to Gillingham offers little to play for except bragging rights with local neighbours Fleetwood Town as to who finishes higher.

More importantly, the game will be the climax of a Family Fun Day organised by Blackpool FC Community Trust, with assistance for the first time from Blackpool Supporters’ Trust.

Much concern had been expressed during the extended boycott about the danger of losing a whole generation of young supporters. Now we have our club back, Saturday is a great opportunity for families with children to start connecting or reconnecting with their football club.

The Family Fun Day is completely free and will take place in the North Stand car park from 3-5pm. The game kicks off at 5.30pm.

There will be activities for all age groups, from a bouncy castle and face painting to penalty shoot-outs and mega-football on a giant inflatable pitch. It should be a great afternoon and an important step in building a brighter future of our community club.

Once the final whistle goes, then preparation for the next campaign begins. A great deal was broken behind the scenes and it needs fixing. That fixing requires paying for.

During the closed season, there are at least two essential projects which must be undertaken immediately. One is the replacing/repair of the pitch and the other is work on the East Stand (to be the permanent location for away fans). That stand will not be given a safety certificate unless the work is carried out. This is not BST ‘speaking on behalf of the club’ – it’s an independent assessment of the situation.

While we await the sale of the club, the interim board does not have any income to finance these works other than what it can bring in via sponsorships, merchandise sales and most importantly season ticket sales.

There has been a lot of concern expressed about the risk of buying season tickets before there is absolute certainty that Oyston doesn’t have a way back in and before we know who the buyer(s) of the club will be.

There has even been an inference that the Court Appointed Receiver (CAR) may saddle Blackpool FC with another ‘unacceptable’ owner.

The facts are these. From the appointment of the CAR on February 13, Paul Cooper made it clear that if Oyston paid off the debt the CAR’s job would be finished and Oyston would retain the club. He also made it clear that once the club is sold and the debt paid off, Valeri Belokon’s 20 per cent shares could revert to Oyston.

However, the stark reality is that for Oyston to retake control he would first have to raise at least £30m. He has already had almost 18 months to resolve the situation and has signally failed thus far.

His debt to Belokon is increasing by £5,000 per day in interest, so it is highly unlikely he will succeed in raising the necessary funds to complete what would in business terms be a suicide mission.

Even if this highly unlikely scenario should occur, he then has to negotiate the EFL’s Owners & Directors Test afresh. The EFL’s failure to apply its regulations correctly to Oyston has now been exposed by a leading QC as an invalid position, and BST shared this with the EFL two weeks ago. There is no legitimate reason for them not to ban Oyston from being an owner or director.

Finally, standing firm beyond all of the financial and governance hurdles are the fans and the community of Blackpool. Most Blackpool supporters who boycotted the club would most certainly resume that boycott should he ever try to come back.

In addition, local businesses have rallied behind the football club, recognising its importance to the community. The return of Oyston would immediately destroy all the good initiatives that have begun around the resurgent Blackpool FC. Having publicly supported and celebrated an Oyston-free club, Blackpool’s business and Council leaders could not now go back to accepting the Oyston family as owners again.

At their recent meeting, Blackpool’s Pride of Place Board agreed that due to the importance of a thriving football club to our community, having the right owner is vital. Baroness Jo Valentine, Special Projects Director for Business In The Community, provided BST with the following statement: “Blackpool Pride of Place Board is concerned that any future owner of the football club understands their important role in fostering links with and contributing to the community. We are making this point to the club and to the receiver.”

Whilst BST cannot state there is absolutely no chance of Owen Oyston returning in any way, our considered opinion is that the risk is minimal. However, the risk to the club if we do not back it financially right now is huge.

Evaluating that risk is a task for each of us but it is important to be sure that decision is based on facts, not rumour. For those concerned that if they buy a season ticket Oyston could get their money, it has to be said that money will be spent as fast as it comes in – there will be no pot waiting for Oyston!

BST understands there have been a number of credible bids submitted for the club. The deadline for submissions is May 15. There will then undoubtedly be a period of several weeks while the CAR completes due diligence on the bids.

The CAR has the responsibility to get the best deal for Belokon he can (that’s his role as decreed by the High Court). BST is working behind the scenes to make the case that it also needs to be the best deal for Blackpool FC and the fans.

The EFL has the responsibility to make sure that whoever the CAR decides to conclude a deal with is absolutely fit and proper to own and run Blackpool FC.