BST column: Fans stay connected and stick together on away days

For the third time this season the BST column has been written by a grassroots member of the Trust and focuses on a fan’s-eye view on the human impact of the ethical boycott and the importance of away games in keeping that vital connection with the team:

As part of the concerted campaign to persuade the Oystons that we don’t want them involved in any part of our club, the vast majority of us have been involved in the ethical boycott to break the cycle of owners exploiting the fans’ devotion to the club.

Over the last couple of seasons, gates at Bloomfield Road have plummeted despite a turnaround on the pitch, after a calamitous plunge down the Leagues.

A supporter cannot just drop one team and start supporting another.C ynical owners at many clubs have taken cynical advantage of fans’ loyalty to maintain their income streams. Blackpool fans, led by the Supporters’ Trust have broken that cycle of exploitation by refusing to attend games or buy merchandise from the club shop. In so doing they have set an example to other supporters’ groups with a similar conundrum.

One unfortunate side effect of the ethical boycott is that a significant number of supporters feel a sense of disconnection from the team as they haven’t seen them play, in some cases, for three or four seasons. It is to be hoped that togetherness returns once a sale is concluded and the fans return en masse.

To ensure that a connection remains when the owners finally leave, many ethical boycotters have maintained their allegiance to the squad by going to away games.

Home gate receipts are kept by the home club. As a consequence, many Blackpool fans have been paying on the gate at away games or purchasing tickets directly from the away team ticket office. This gives them the chance to see the team while upholding the not-a-penny-more principle.

Gary Bowyer paid tribute to the away support after victory at Peterborough, saying it played a key part in the win. Saturday was the first chance for many to see the side after the announcement that the club was up for sale and there was a palpable change in the mood, with vociferous support throughout and a real belief the ordeal the fans have been through was reaching a conclusion.

It’s not too dramatic to say that having to stay away from Bloomfield Road has been agony for many as the club plays a huge part in so many lives. Whatever their background, fans have a common sense of identity and pride.

The club provided an opportunity to socialise with family and friends. Exiles from the town made a pilgrimage back every couple of weeks, local businesses received a major boost to their income and the community was united. As the Oystons have found to their cost, a football club is not the ground or a business, but is its fans.

A large part of any team’s success is achieved by all associated with the club pulling together. To gain promotion last season with all that was going on was a real tribute to Gary Bowyer and his staff. It was satisfying to see that recognised in the North West Manager of the Year award.

The club is ostensibly up for sale and fans will be hoping for a quick resolution. A number of deadlines are approaching fast – November 27 for the Oystons to decide whether to appeal, December 4 for payment of the first £10m to Valeri Belokon.

BST may suggest the game at Shrewsbury on December 16 – pay on the gate of course – could be an opportunity for a show of solidarity with the team, a vocal reminder to the Oystons that we want them gone and a demonstration to any prospective owners of the potential that exists.

When change finally comes, it’s worth considering what a packed Bloomfield Road would add to the mix. The team have certainly shown togetherness and resilience to date. If that attitude was combined with a return by the fans in good voice and the engendering of a ‘Fortress Bloomfield’ atmosphere, any new owners would be in a great position to bring the good times back.

The last few years have taught us that the club has the potential to be at least a Championship side. With the right owners, working in conjunction with the fans represented by BST, why shouldn’t the team be back up at least a division and this time maintain that position?