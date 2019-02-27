BST: Blackpool FC in good hands with new directors

Blackpool Supporters’ Trust believes the “calibre” of the club’s new board should inspire confidence among fans.

READ MORE: Meet the men on the new board at Blackpool FC

A four-strong board has been put in place by receiver Paul Cooper to oversee the day-to-day running of the club following the removal of Owen Oyston and his daughter Natalie Christopher. Replacing them are Ben Hatton as managing director, Ian Currie as non-executive director and former Manchester United chief operating officer Michael Bolingbroke as consultant.

BST’s Tim Fielding has also been brought in to represent fans’ views on the board in “an observational role with no voting rights”.

Christine Seddon, chair of the Trust, said the appointments show the club is now in “good hands”.

She told The Gazette: “The announcement of the interim board, plus the news that both Owen Oyston and Natalie Christopher have been removed, is momentous for the long-suffering fans of Blackpool FC.

“Ever since the court hearing when a receiver was appointed, Blackpool fans have been keen to do whatever is required to get our club back on track, and of course to return in our droves to Bloomfield Road. Blackpool fans can finally come home.

“The calibre of the board appointees is impressive and should give confidence to every supporter that our club is in good hands.

“The inclusion of Tim Fielding, honorary vice-president of BST, is a real step forward for our fans, who have spent years in exile and are now very keen to have a voice.

“We know that Tim will represent all Blackpool fans with dignity, intelligence and respect.”

Blackpool fans have fought a long and bitter fight to remove Oyston from their club.

While the 85-year-old will not be completely out of picture until the club is sold, fans who have boycotted are already planning to flock back to Bloomfield Road for the next home fixture against Southend United a week on Saturday.

By then it is hoped the receiver will have full control of the club’s accounts and finances, with an announcement on that likely to be made in due course.

Seddon now hopes this victory for fan-power can be repeated at other clubs who are suffering similar plights.

She added: “It is to be hoped that the wider football world and the football authorities have taken note of just what an incredible achievement this collective fan action by Blackpool supporters has been.

“It should bring hope to those fans who are suffering their own problems and I sincerely wish that rogue owners who are still in place at clubs like Charlton Athletic, Port Vale, Coventry City, Hull City etc... are feeling very uncomfortable today.

“Football without fans truly is nothing. Blackpool fans have played a unique and pioneering part in effecting change, not just at our club but hopefully for football in general.”