Bristol Rovers v Blackpool: Team news from the Memorial Stadium

Blackpool have made two changes to their side for today's trip to the South West where they take on relegation strugglers Bristol Rovers.

Jordan Thompson comes back into the side in place of Antony Evans, who drops down to the bench.

Nathan Delfouneso replaces Chris Long, who is missing from the squad altogether.

Neither Nya Kirby and Elias Sorensen feature in the 18 either.

Matty Virtue returns to the bench after recovering from the injury he picked up in the draw at Sunderland last month.

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways after their play-off challenge was dealt a blow last weekend with their 1-0 defeat at home to Oxford United.

This afternoon's clash is Pool's first game since the implementation of new board, which coincided with the removal of Owen Oyston and Natalie Christopher from their roles.

While Blackpool fans will be itching to get back to Bloomfield Road for next week's game against Southend United, the team have two away games to focus on first.

Following today's game against Bristol Rovers, Pool then make the short trip to face Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

Today's opponents sit inside the bottom four in League One, two points clear of safety, having won just one of their last five outings.

TEAMS

Bristol Rovers: Bonham, Partington, Lockyer, Craig, Holmes-Dennis, O. Clarke, Ogogo, Upson, Sercombe, Clarke-Harris, Nichols

Subs: Smith, J. Clarke, Kelly, Sinclair, Matthews, Jakubiak, Reilly

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt, Anderton, Turton, Spearing, Thompson, Pritchard, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Nottingham, Virtue, Taylor, Evans, Feeney, Dodoo

Referee: Darren Drysdale