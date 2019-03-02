Bristol Rovers boss 'pleased as punch' with comfortable win over Blackpool

Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan spoke of his pride after his relegation-threatened side recorded a comfortable 4-0 win against Blackpool.

Jonson Clarke-Harris netted a hat-trick and Liam Sercombe added his name to the scoresheet late on to condemn the Seasiders to consecutive defeats in League One.

Bristol Rovers remain inside the bottom four despite their win but Coughlan is optimistic for the remainder of the season.

“I am proud of the lads and proud of the way they reacted. That is what I was asking them for," he said.

“I spoke to them on Monday about previous games, previous defeats and each and everyone of them reacted.

“I enjoyed this week, you are not meant to enjoy the week after you get beat and we got beat 2-0 by Sunderland, but I really enjoyed the last week of training.

“Each and everyone of them, not just the players which started, but those on the bench and the injured lads as well, everyone of them to a man just rallied this week and worked their socks off. It was different class.

“We showed our potential today and each and every one of them was brilliant. I am pleased as punch with them but I want more.

“We are not bad, we are short in one or two areas to be a serious team in this league, we know where they are but with that group of lads, with that heart, that spirit and that fight, and that quality they showed in the final third today, that should be a massive boost of confidence to this football club.”