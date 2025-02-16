Blackpool defender Odel Offiah was forced off in the second half of the Seasiders’ 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, the 22-year-old has featured 29 times in total for Steve Bruce’s side.

After originally being used as a centre back, the former Hearts man has been utilised in the right back role in recent times.

Despite having some strong moments in Saturday’s game against the Stags, Offiah was taken off in the 55th minute - with injury being the reason behind his early exit.

“He’s got a bit of a hamstring (issue), which is a bit of a concern to us,” Seasiders boss Bruce explained.

“As soon as it’s a muscle injury, you’ve got to guard against that, so we’ll see how he is during the week.

“We could’ve done with him flagging it up at half time, he was a little bit sore but thought he was okay to carry on, but obviously he wasn’t, so we decided to make the change.”

Bruce discusses other subs

Blackpool initially took the lead against Mansfield in the first half through Sonny Carey, before goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins put the visitors in a commanding position.

Despite being firmly second-best for the majority of the game, Bruce’s side continued to show fight, and pulled themselves back level through Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis.

The Seasiders were far from their best against the Stags, and will be delighted to claim a point, even if it extends their 140-day winless run at home even further.

Elkan Baggott

A disappointing first half performance prompted three changes at the break, as well as a shift to a back three - with Elkan Baggott, Rob Apter and Sammy Silvera coming off for Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton and Ashley Fletcher.

“Elkan took a knock, but it was all tactical really,” Bruce added.

“We went three at the back and basically matched their system up. We played two up top with Carey off those two - we couldn’t have been any worse, and it paid a few dividends.”