Brett Ormerod to help kick-off new walking football sessions with Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool great Brett Ormerod is to attend a new walking football session this evening (Wednesday).

Blackpool FC Community Trust delivers walking football across Blackpool, enabling older people to continue their involvement in the beautiful game.

BFCCT is offering new weekly sessions at the brand new playing facility at Unity Academy on Warbreck Hill Road (FY2 0TR).

Joining Seasiders hero Ormerod at tonight's first session (from 5-7pm) will be fellow former Pool player Marc Joseph.

In future, the Wednesday sessions will be split into two groups, 35-plus and 50-plus, though they will be combined for the opener tonight, when the charge to take part is £4 for all.

From next Wednesday, the 50+ session will run from 5-6pm (£4) and the 35+ from 6.30-8pm (£5).

Jason White, Head of Sport at Blackpool FC Community Trust, said: “Football is the beautiful game and it goes without saying that football should be open to everyone to engage with. That is a central philosophy for us at The Trust and something we are very proud of. Extending the amount of older adults’ provision is just another example of that.”

The Monday walking football sessions at PlayFootball on Garstang Road West continue from 4.30-5.30pm (50+) and 6-7pm 35+.

For more details, contact BFCCT on (01253) 348691 or email jason.white@bfcct.co.uk.