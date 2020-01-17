Brett Ormerod column: New signings can give Blackpool a buzz following on from Charlie Adam’s emotional appearance

I was at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night for Blackpool’s FA Cup replay against Reading and it was another disappointing result.

It was lovely, though, seeing Charlie Adam get his moment in the final minute of the game.

I think he asked to join the squad because it looked as though he was going to be left out, as they put out quite a young team.

His love for Blackpool is such that he wanted to be there and for him to get that ovation was nice to see as he clapped all sides of the stadium.

He was fantastic for the football club and he was a massive part of that team that we all have so many fantastic memories about.

It was a special, special night for him.

Credit to Reading though, I was quite impressed with them and they had some good, young players.

Lucas Boye the centre-forward, he looked very handy and they had some dangerous players on either wing as well.

Blackpool huffed and puffed a bit but on the night I thought Reading were well worth the win.

It’s been a strange period for Pool in the last few weeks as they seem to be in a bit of a lull and things aren’t going their way.

Simon Grayson has brought in some players so hopefully they can make an impact sooner rather than later.

Grant Ward came off the bench on Tuesday and he looked quite lively while Jordan Thorniley didn’t get on.

I’ve heard a few rumours that a couple more signings are in the pipeline and that’s what the club need to be honest. A few fresh faces will be good as it should bring a bit of a buzz to the squad.

I was at the game against Shrewsbury Town before Christmas when they got beat 1-0 and that’s where the bad run seems to have started.

Shrewsbury defended well on the day. They were very resolute, got everyone behind the ball and made life really difficult for Blackpool.

They got a penalty, scored it, and after that they never really looked like conceding. Ever since that game they’ve not looked right.

There’s been a few frustrating results. They went 1-0 up at Tranmere but unfortunately couldn’t hold onto their lead and they lost it late on against Rotherham due to a silly goal.

There’s still been positives to take out of the game and they’re still not a million miles away from where they want to be.

Now they’re out of the FA Cup they can concentrate on the league, where they’re still only four points off the play-offs.

The league is that close, so nothing is decided yet. A couple of wins will have them straight back up there.

It’s unusual this year, because no one is really taking League One by the scruff of the neck.

Ipswich threatened to do it early on up until they got beaten heavily at Accrington Stanley, and after that, they seemed to fall off the edge of the cliff for a bit.

They got their revenge on Stanley last week, beating them pretty comprehensively, but is the consistency there?

Wycombe started to run away with it at one point but they’ve lost quite a few games on the bounce now.

You’re still waiting for one team in the league to go and take the initiative but at the moment there’s quite a lot of teams still in the mix.

Lincoln away this weekend is another tough game. There’s some good sides in the division and there doesn’t seem to be a lot between them all.

Saying that, there’s nothing in the league that I think Blackpool should be scared about really. The big teams like Sunderland and Ipswich have both been stop-start.

I think the positive from that is that promotion is still there for Blackpool should they put a run of results together.

If they can get into some kind of winning form and get back to what they were doing earlier in the season then they could really get up the league.

But that’s the case for seven, eight, maybe even nine teams, so it’s not going to be easy.

It’s a bit like the Championship this season in that there’s so little difference in points between so many teams.

That makes for an exciting league in a way, but hopefully Blackpool can come away from Sincil Bank with some points and get back up there.