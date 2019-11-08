Brett Ormerod column: Credit to Blackpool for beating Wolves, the best Under-21 side I've seen

I enjoyed the game in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night – it was a good match. I really enjoyed it from start to finish.

Blackpool put a strong team out but I thought Wolves were probably the best Under-21 side I’ve seen.

I’ve seen quite a few of them this season and last, but the Wolves lads gave a really good account of themselves and it made for a really good game.

They played some good football, they got involved physically and they had some really talented young lads in their team.

They gave Blackpool a game and hit the post three times, which were all great efforts.

But Blackpool got into them a bit more during the second half, didn’t stand off them and finally got the goal at the end.

I think the pace of the game just upped a level in the last 10 to 15 minutes and Wolves began to tire a little bit.

Blackpool put some of their big guns on from the bench and got the goal they needed.

No-one expected the goal to come from Rocky Bushiri and he celebrated like it was an FA Cup final!

But it was a fantastic strike from the lad and a good move from Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet just laid it off to him and Bushiri smashed it into the bottom corner to give the keeper no chance.

It was a good finish to give Blackpool the result they wanted. They got the win, which was the important thing.

They’ll be happy to have qualified but the win also keeps that momentum going a little bit after the good win against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Blackpool have got a very strong squad, so the EFL Trophy gives the manager the opportunity to look at some of his other players.

It gives those lads the chance to show the manager what they can do and three or four of them certainly did that.

It’s a bit of a derby game for Blackpool this weekend in the FA Cup as they take on Morecambe for the second time this season.

Morecambe won their last game against Leyton Orient, so hopefully they’ve turned a corner themselves but they’ve struggled a little bit in League Two this season.

You never know what can happen in the cup but Blackpool will definitely want to win tomorrow and take that form back into the league.

For the fans it’s always nice to have cup runs. You want to do as well as you can in every competition, but obviously the league is always going to be the main priority.

It’s always a bonus to have some joy in the cups and if Blackpool can get past Morecambe they’re only one game away from potentially playing one of the big boys.

They played Arsenal away last season in the League Cup and then played them in the FA Cup at home as well, and these opportunities can be fantastic.

On a personal level, I’ve had time to reflect on what was a mad 12 days in caretaker charge of AFC Fylde alongside John Hills.

I thoroughly enjoyed it and, if I’m being honest, I was a bit gutted it ended as early as it did. But we were always of the understanding that could have happened at any time.

It’s a great set of lads at Fylde and from the minute we walked in there they did everything we asked of them. They were fantastic in training and we got two wins as well, which was great.

I wish them all the best and I look out for their results now, even more than I did before. It was a fantastic experience for me.

We were just there for as long as it took the chairman David Haythornthwaite to find a new manager – that could have been two days or five or six weeks, we didn’t know.

All we did was take it from day to day but I really enjoyed going in every day with the lad. It was a pleasure, so I’m very grateful for the opportunity given to me by the chairman.

I never say never to doing some more coaching in future. It’s my first dip in the waters, so it’s whet the appetite a little bit but we’ll see.