Brett Ormerod column: Blackpool success will have to be a team effort

If you had told me at the start of the season that Blackpool would be sixth in the league after 10 games I would have snapped your hand off.

It’s a start, and a good one, but there is still a long way to go. It’s a long season and it will require every player in the squad.

I was at the game against Accrington Stanley on Saturday and I thought it was a good game which I enjoyed, which I thought I would do with it being a Lancashire derby.

Accrington came into the game on the back of a good draw away at Wycombe Wanderers in midweek where they probably ought to have won.

Blackpool had a good win at Doncaster Rovers, so it was always going to be a tough game which it always is at Stanley.

Stanley took the lead but Blackpool came back into it and, the last 25 to 30 minutes, they put the pressure on and scored a fantastic equaliser.

I said before the game I genuinely thought it would be a draw. It was two teams who put everything into it.

Blackpool struggled a little bit to create chances but they’re a good team with good players and I’m sure they’re working hard on it.

Other sides are clearly setting out to close them down and not give them time and space on the ball which makes life difficult.

The manager (Simon Grayson) has obviously changed the shape a few times and tried different personnel and he thought some players might have needed a rest.

But that’s the beauty of Blackpool this season, they have a decent squad and they can make those changes.

Lincoln City have started quite strongly after getting promoted from League Two last season but obviously Michael Appleton is now in charge.

They got beat 6-0 at home to Oxford United on Saturday. I know it sounds strange but that might not be a good thing for Blackpool.

You would expect the new manager to get a reaction from his players.

Just look at Manchester City losing to Norwich City, the next game they go and thrash Watford 8-0.

I know it’s a different situation but I think Lincoln are a good team and they got promoted for a reason.

They’ve lost a manager and they’ve got a new one who will have new ideas, which might take a little bit of time.

But I’m always wary of facing sides who have just been beaten by a big score.

It’s an added bit of interest in the game with Appleton’s first game being against his former club.

You can expect a very, very different performance from Lincoln and he will be looking at his players knowing they are playing for their futures. It could prove to be a difficult game for Blackpool.

I don’t remember much about Appleton’s time at Blackpool but it obviously didn’t last long as he left for Blackburn Rovers.

I just remember him lasting just a couple of months and then he left, so it wasn’t a massive, long tenure.

Playing on a Friday night is always good as a player but only as long as you win because you normally get the weekend off after it. I loved it myself.

But on a serious note, I always think there’s something special about a night game under the lights.

I don’t know why, it’s hard to explain; it just seems to be a bit more special. I certainly preferred it anyway so I’ll be looking forward to the game.