Brett Ormerod column: Blackpool’s valuable point and an enjoyable role with AFC Fylde

It’s a long season and Blackpool are still in eighth place, so they’re still in a strong position.

Wycombe are flying in the league table in second spot and have only been beaten once in 14 games.

So was it a good point on Tuesday? It probably was because of the way Wycombe have started the season.

I was due to watch the game alongside Gary Taylor-Fletcher in our ambassadorial role, but because of a bit of an issue we left before it started – so I can’t really comment too much on the match unfortunately.

I’m currently busy with the assistant manager’s caretaker role at AFC Fylde, which I’ve really enjoyed.

I’m going to concentrate on that at the moment with another former Seasider in John Hills, where we continue to take training until the owner makes a full-time appointment.

I don’t know how long this will last, so I’m just going to enjoy it while it lasts.

We’ve built up the training this week for the trip down to Boreham Wood on Saturday and we gave the lads the day off on Wednesday on the back of two really good days of training.

We worked on a few things on Thursday and we’re just going to prepare for the game on Saturday as normal.

Whether the chairman brings someone in before Saturday or not, there’s nothing we can do about it, so until told otherwise, we will continue with the build-up.

We’ve got a good set of lads and they’ve trained really well with us so far.

We had a really good result in the FA Cup on Saturday, where we beat Peterborough Sports 6-1 in the final qualifying round. We just want to build on that momentum now.

It was a great win for us, especially when you look back at Fylde’s form over the last couple of weeks.

They’ve had a difficult season and Peterborough Sports, even though they’re in a lower league, came into the game on the back of five straight wins.

With it being the cup, it was going to be a potential banana skin but the lads were absolutely superb.

We just want them to enjoy football, because when you’re down there at the wrong end of the table, you can lose your way and your confidence a bit.

That’s all we’ve done; tried to restore that confidence and so far they’ve responded to everything we’ve tried to do.

We only had them last week on Thursday and Friday and then we took the game on Saturday, but the lads took everything on board in quite a short period of time.

We scored six but it could have been 10 to be fair, and that’s no disrespect to Peterborough, it’s just that we played that well.

Across the park, everyone was brilliant and I think all the lads enjoyed it. Hopefully they can take that form into the league games and get back up that table.

On a personal note, it’s been really good for me. One of mine and Hillsy’s mates came to watch training and he told me it was the first time he had seen me smile like this in a long time.

Maybe that’s just because I’m normally miserable, who knows!

But when you’ve got a set of lads who put everything into training and want to improve as players, it makes it really enjoyable.

John is the manager, I’m just the assistant helping him, but I’ve been training for over a week now and I’m loving it and really looking forward to the days coming up.

I’m not getting too carried away though because we know it is temporary and we’re in the knowledge the chairman is looking for a permanent manager.

Until told otherwise, I’m just going to enjoy it as much as I can.