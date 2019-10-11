Brett Ormerod column: Blackpool’s point at Bolton Wanderers could be a crucial one

It wasn’t the most exciting of games at Bolton on Monday but you get games like that during the season.

But it was another point towards where Blackpool need to be and it’s all about picking up points when you’re not playing well.

The result made it four games unbeaten and it keeps the momentum up.

It’s a long season and you’re not going to play well every week, but if you can pick points up when you’re not playing well, then it bodes well for when you are.

Playing in front of the TV cameras was probably extra motivation for the Bolton players.

They’ve got a lot of players in during a short space of time and playing in front of the cameras probably gave them an added incentive to do well.

It was a chance for Keith Hill to show the world what this new Bolton side can do, so it was always going to be difficult.

The way Bolton were going, they had so many young lads. This league is relentless and it’s a tough, tough league.

It’s alright playing with kids for a few games, but any longer than that, life gets difficult and that showed as they were getting beaten by five and six.

As good as it is for kids to get a chance in the first team, when you’ve only got a team of kids it can really affect their confidence.

It’s not a youth league, it’s a tough league.

Blackpool versus Bolton has always been a very competitive fixture down the years anyway. It’s two really good clubs with big histories.

It wasn’t the greatest game but Blackpool will probably play better than that at some point this season and come away with nothing.

For Blackpool to be fourth in the league at this moment in time is fantastic, it’s where they want to be.

They went to Rochdale earlier in the season and I was at that game. They were the better team but didn’t manage to get a goal despite hitting the post in the last minute.

Despite playing really well, they just couldn’t get that breakthrough and get over the line, which was similar to the Bolton game.

It might not have been the greatest of performances but it was a point in the bag and they move on from it.

Blackpool’s main issue seems to be the lack of creativity but one or two players are still getting to know each other.

They do have it in their locker though because they scored a cracking goal away from home at Southend if I remember right.

They have scored some really good goals but it just wasn’t there on Monday night.

Any manager will say if you can’t win the game, then don’t lose it. There are pluses and minuses to take from every game, even when you’re winning.

Having to play without Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Jordan Thompson is also making life a bit more difficult.

They are three good players and three main players. When they’re back, all three of them are first-team regulars.

Kaikai is your creative outlet, you know what you’re getting from Delfouneso and Thompson does what it says on the tin.

It’s not just three big players, it’s also three big personalities, so they’re a big miss.

Rotherham United provide the opposition this weekend, a team who came down from the Championship last season.

They seem to be a team that will always be top end of League One and bottom end of the Championship.

They’ve got a great stadium and a good set-up there, but with the budget they’ve got, they might always struggle to stay in the second tier.

It’s never an easy game anyway as they will expect to be in and around the top spots like Blackpool, but fingers crossed, the Seasiders can get the three points.