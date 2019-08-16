Brett Ormerod column: Blackpool’s Carabao Cup loss should not overshadow their impressive start to the season

I was at the game on Tuesday and what can I say, you never want to lose cup games but they’re not the end of the world.

Blackpool have still had a great start in the league, which is the most important thing.

Simon Grayson did rest one or two, the likes of Nathan Delfouneso didn’t start, but the penalty shootout defeat shouldn’t take away from the good start they’ve had.

They’re looking really balanced and Grayson is a manager that knows this division inside out. He’s probably got more promotions out of this division than any other manager.

It’s going to be a long season and there’s going to be ups and downs, but let’s hope they can get stronger and stronger as the season goes on.

From what I’ve seen of them, there seems to be a positive mindset and an intent to go out and attack, but that balance is there as well which is vital.

Sullay Kaikai has come in and he looks like a fantastic player. He’s got that bit of excitement when he’s on the ball.

He always seems to have time on the ball and he gets his head up.

Just look at the pass he made for Delfouneso’s goal against Southend United at the weekend; it’s a fantastic ball, Delf didn’t even have to break stride.

He’s got that bit of a ‘wow’ factor and hopefully he’s a player who can get stronger as the season goes on and get better and better.

I’ll be at Bloomfield Road at the weekend for the Oxford United match, which should be a tough game.

I don’t know a great deal about Oxford but I believe they’ve spent a few quid.

They drew at Sunderland on the opening day which is an impressive result, so it will be a really tough game.

The best thing about being at the games – especially at the opening game when both me and Gary Taylor-Fletcher were there – is how there’s that buzz around the place again.

There’s a real excitement and a passion for it and you can just feel it in the air and speaking to all the fans.

Everybody is looking forward to the rest of the season and there’s a lot of optimism flying around as well, with Simon Sadler taking control.

I think, with the Oystons leaving last season, there was still a lot of uncertainty around the club with it going into receivership.

But Sadler has just done little but important things, like the pitch is looking superb, the dressing rooms are done. They may not cost a massive amount but they are just the right things to do. Those sort of things make a difference.

I met Sadler before the Bristol Rovers game and after 10 seconds of speaking to him I could tell he was a genuine fan. He seemed like one of those chairmen who will kick every ball.

It’s hard to explain the feeling at the club right now without experiencing it.

Having a chat with some fans before the game on Tuesday, you could just feel the excitement and hopefully Blackpool can go on to have a good season, which I believe they’re more than capable of.

The club ambassador role is something that I’m really enjoying, I’m extremely honoured to have been asked.

It involves me going from box-to-box talking to fans, doing a bit on the corporate side and talking about my memories in football.

It’s nice to do it alongside someone else and who better than Fletch?

I’ve known him for quite a few years and I think, between us, we’re doing a pretty decent job.

We’ll be doing other things like community work, so it’s not just about the matchday experience.

But I’m looking forward to getting back to Bloomfield Road as often as possible as it promises to be an exciting season.