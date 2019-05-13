Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer to 'monitor' recently released Blackpool striker Mark Cullen

Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer admits he'll be keeping tabs on recently released Blackpool striker Mark Cullen.

The striker announced earlier last week he was being let go by the club after they opted not to take up the option of a further 12 months on his deal.

Cullen, who scored 26 times in 108 appearances for the Seasiders, has rarely featured in the last couple of seasons having been blighted with injury issues.

The 27-year-old scored the winning goal at Wembley under Bowyer's management in 2017, when Pool sealed promotion to League One in the play-off final.

His former boss refused to rule out a reunion with his former striker.

“He’s somebody I know and scored the winner for us at Wembley to clinch promotion," Bowyer told the Telegraph & Argus.

“Cully is always going to have a special place in my heart because of what he did that season and that particular day.

“The poor lad has had a terrible time with injuries but that’s one that we’d certainly monitor.”

Cullen, speaking to The Gazette last week, said he's happy to take his time.

“There’s nothing lined up as of yet,” he said.

“The season has only just finished so people are going on holiday and clubs will still be sorting out their budgets.

“I’m just waiting for my agent to come back with clubs that are interested and I will go from there.”