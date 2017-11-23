Bowyer: We need the Blackpool fans to raise the roof

Gary Bowyer says his Blackpool side will need their supporters to create as much noise as possible to get them over the line during this weekend’s Fylde coast derby.

The Seasiders will take in the region of 950 fans to Highbury on Saturday for what will be a sell out in the away end.

Bowyer celebrates Blackpool's win at Peterborough

Bowyer was full of praise for the impact the 278 fans had at Peterborough United last week and has called on them to raise the roof once again.

“I’ve said all along our supporters have been terrific for me and the team,” he said.

“The backing at Peterborough last week was phenomenal away from home, especially with the noise they created.

“What was really impressive from them was when they realised we needed a bit of help, they dug in for us and made some right noise.

"They got us over the line last weekend. We need that again on Saturday.”

This weekend’s tie will be an extra special one for Blackpool’s Jimmy Ryan, who made the move from Fleetwood to Bloomfield Road during the summer.

The 29-year-old missed last weekend’s 1-0 win at Peterborough but returned to the substitute’s bench on Tuesday night, and Bowyer expects him to be chomping at the bit to start against his former employers.

“He was involved with the squad on Tuesday but we’ll assess him before Saturday,” Bowyer added.

“The boy is going to be desperate to go and perform at Fleetwood but from our point of view, it’s just another game for him.

“It’s slightly a bit more than that for him because it’s a team he’s played for.

“But he doesn’t have to go and prove anything to them because they know what a good player he is and we know what a good player he is.”

When asked if he expects a reaction from Fleetwood following their 4-2 defeat at Walsall during the week, the Pool boss replied: “I think it’s the same for every club you play, once they’ve had a defeat you expect a reaction.

“I expect a reaction from our lads as well from Tuesday night.”