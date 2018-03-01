Bowyer seeks Blackpool revenge mission

Gary Bowyer hopes Blackpool win this weekend to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Northampton Town earlier in the season – a display he says the Seasiders “didn’t turn up” for.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Blackpool turned in a dire display at Sixfields in October, managing just one shot on target all afternoon as the Cobblers stole the three point courtesy of Sam Hoskins’ first-half goal.

Northampton make the trip up to Bloomfield Road this weekend for the return fixture and Bowyer hopes that defeat can be put to bed with a win.

“It was a one-off,” he insisted.

“We didn’t turn up, one of the few times that has happened this season.

“We just weren’t very good at all and that’s something the group in the dressing room want to put right.”

Northampton, managed by former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, are 19th in League One and just two points off the bottom four.

When Hasselbaink arrived at the club at the start of September, they were bottom of the table having lost all of their first four games.

But the Dutchman has turned things around and given them hope of retaining their League One status, and Bowyer says he is a big fan of how he operates.

“I like Jimmy, I like him a lot,” Bowyer added.

“He did phenomenally well at Burton and he went in at a difficult time at QPR.

“But you have to remember where Northampton were when he took over and he’s done fantastic with that.”

Blackpool have had to train away from Squires Gate this week due to the adverse weather conditions, which Bowyer admits has caused one or two headaches.

He said: “The weather has caused a few problems but we’ve managed to train indoors on an artificial pitch.

“It’s just a case of being a bit creative about how you train and where you train.

“The weather is bad up and down the country, so I think there will be a disrupted programme this week.

“We hope we can do everything we possibly can to get the game on because of the momentum we have.”