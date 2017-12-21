Bowyer's order to Blackpool players: No sulking

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says his players can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves as they try to come to terms with their slump in form.

The Seasiders are without a league win in five games and have lost their last three.

Bowyer says his squad must put their winless run behind them as they prepare to travel to the capital to take on Charlton Athletic this Saturday.

“We can’t sulk; we can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” the Pool manager said.

“The narrow defeats are hurting us at this moment and we’re having to suffer a little bit. But it’s something we’ve got to change, so we start again trying to get ready to go to Charlton.

“Any game in this league is difficult but you only have to look at Charlton’s budget and the fact they were a Championship club very recently.

“We know the challenge that awaits us but we’ve got to concentrate on ourselves as normal and that starts now.”

It seems to be a case of Pool being on the wrong end of the fine margins at present, having lost 2-1 to Rotherham and 1-0 at Shrewsbury in their last two outings. The latter was harsh on Bowyer’s men, who felt they were more than worthy of a point.

Bowyer said: “It was a battle. The teams cancelled each other out a little bit.

“We’re disappointed to leave with nothing because we felt we had a nailed-on penalty.

“That’s a little bit how our luck is going at this minute in time, with injuries and decisions like that.

“The first half was like a nothing event and there wasn’t much in the game.

“We set up to come and counter a little bit, and we had three good opportunities without producing an end produc.

“In the second half, we came out and started ever so well, and from that we had a couple of chances.

“We had the penalty that’s not given, and then 90 seconds later it’s a soft, soft goal.

“We’ve limited them to one shot on target all game and it ends up in the back of our net. It’s not good enough.”

n Blackpool’s return to Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy has been fixed for Wednesday, January 10, with a 7pm kick-off at the New Meadow.

Tickets are priced £5, with concessions at £1.