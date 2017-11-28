Bowyer plays down his Rovers reunion

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has described tonight’s home clash against his former club Blackburn Rovers as just “another game”.

Blackburn head to Bloomfield Road for what will be the Seasiders’ fourth game in the space of just 11 days.

Vassell is a fitness doubt for tonight's match

Tony Mowbray’s side, who currently sit in fifth place in League One, have won their last three on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last seven.

But Bowyer, who spent 13 years in various coaching capacities at Ewood Park, played down the significance of the clash.

When asked about the game after Blackpool’s 0-0 draw at Fleetwood on Saturday, Bowyer replied: “It’s just another football match, that’s what it is.”

Blackpool will be sweating over the fitness of key trio Kyle Vassell, Curtis Tilt and Colin Daniel after they were all subbed off at Highbury on Saturday.

Bowyer added: “We lost Colin Daniel early doors to a dead leg and then Kyle Vassell just felt a bit tight on his hamstring, then the same with Curtis Tilt.

“So we had to juggle the pack a little bit and move people about, so I think everybody moved in the back four.”

When asked if the substitutions of Vassell and Tilt were just to protect them from suffering further damage, Bowyer said: “We hope so.

“But all credit to the players – Andy Taylor came on and used his experience well. Callum Cooke has then gone on to play wide for us, and we’ve moved people about and still tried to play our game.”

The game ended in peculiar style, when Uwe Rosler appeared to be sent to the stands in injury time by referee Oliver Langford.

“I don’t really know what happened,” Bowyer said. “I tried to earwig but they wouldn’t let me.

“He was just standing there, so I don’t really know what that was all about.

“But there was nothing really in the game but I thought the referee didn’t do very well once or twice. He didn’t do well enough for the type of game it was.”

More than 1,100 Blackpool fans made the short trip to Fleetwood on Saturday, with Bowyer describing their support as “brilliant”.

“I’m just disappointed we couldn’t send them home with all three points,” he said.

“But the following we are having, especially away from home and the noise they generate, is brilliant.

“It makes a difference and the players have just been talking about it.”

Blackburn have sold out their full allocation of 2,250 tickets for tonight’s game.