Bowyer happy with Pool’s progression

Gary Bowyer says he has no intention to change Blackpool’s attractive style of play.

The Seasiders have won plenty of plaudits for their easy-on-the-eye brand of football this season but their form, as of recent weeks, has dipped.

Despite winning just one of their last seven league games, Pool remain in the top half of the League One table and Bowyer remains satisfied with his side’s progression.

He said: “Probably bar one-and-a-half games, I think we’ve been competitive in every game this season and played a style of football that I’ve enjoyed watching.

“We will continue to do that. I’m not going to change or to stop the lads from playing the football we enjoy watching and coaching. They’re the same.

“We have a group of footballers so we have to play football.

“It’s good to know the fans appreciate the style of football because everyone loves a job well done.

“In some defeats we’ve been impressive but ultimately it’s a results business and we now need to just tighten up in both boxes and start winning games consistently.

“I have every confidence in what we’re trying to do here.”

Blackpool, who take on Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road this afternoon, were among the favourites for relegation when they began this season’s campaign having been promoted from League Two last season.

But they have defied the odds to remain in touch with those all-important play-off spots.

“The league is a very competitive one,” Bowyer added. “We’re obviously restricted to what we can and can’t do in the transfer market but we’ve adapted well to the league.

“What we’ve got to do now is kick on. Some of the games we’ve lost, we looked at it and thought ‘we should have got more out of it’.

“The next half of the season, so to speak, we’ve got to learn from this first part, keep doing what we’re doing in terms of how we’re playing but add that mentality, that experience and know-how you sometimes don’t get with youthful enthusiasm.

“But I’m excited with what lies ahead for us.

“On May 29, the day after we were promoted at Wembley, if you had told me that 20 games in you’d be sat mid-table then we’d probably have taken that.”

Saturday’s opponents Rotherham will be without their suspended top scorer Kieffer Moore this weekend, and Bowyer has admitted the 13-goal striker will be a big miss for the Millers.

“He’s a handful so he will be a loss for them,” he said.