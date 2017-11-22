Bowyer frustrated as Blackpool fail to kill off the Gills

The overriding emotion was one of frustration for Gary Bowyer after his Blackpool side squandered a priceless chance to pick up their second win in the space of just four days.

The Seasiders thought they had done enough to pick up their second consecutive 1-0 win after Kyle Vassell had given them the lead against Gillingham last night.

It was the striker’s second goal in as many games after proving to be the match winner against Peterborough United at the weekend.

But Tom Eaves headed past Ryan Allsop in the final minute of normal time to seal what was a fortunate point for Gillingham.

Bowyer said: “It was very frustrating. We dominated the game.

“You only have to look at the stats to see that.

“It’s close to 60 or 70 per cent of possession and 22 attempts on goal to their two attempts on target.

“We scored a very good goal and played some very good football. We created a load of chances but then we give away a diabolical goal.

“The dressing room has to be disappointed because of the way we played and the number of attempts we’ve had.

“We had a great opportunity to back up Saturday’s win up with another win but we haven’t done that, so there is disappointment in that sense.

“But we’ve got four points from six and now we go again for the local derby against Fleetwood.”

The Seasiders had more than enough opportunities to put the game to bed in what was an open first half, which was dominated by Bowyer’s men.

But chances continued to come and go and, as has been the case several times this season, Blackpool were punished for failing to defend a routine ball into their box.

Bowyer added: “This season we’ve talked a lot about us being a team who are very good in between both boxes. What we have to become is very good in between both boxes and very good in the box as well. At the moment we’re just a little bit in between.

“We’ve had to deal with the ball being lumped into our box but for one cross, we’ve not dealt with it. Other than that I can’t remember Ryan Allsop having a save to make.

“They missed a good chance when Curtis Tilt and Will Aimson clashed but they’ve not carved us open. It’s just one ball in at the death and we’ve not dealt with it.”

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan returned from injury to take his place on the bench while Vassell was brought off on the 75th-minute mark as a precuation.

Bowyer said: “It was good that Jimmy trained on Monday, now we’ve just got to be careful with him. He was fine to be on the bench.

“I didn’t want to put Kyle Vassell at risk but what he did on Saturday and then again here was awesome.”