Bowyer explains Seasiders’ window shopping

Gary Bowyer says the signings of free agents Jay Spearing and Dolly Menga has helped bolster his depleted Blackpool squad.

The Seasiders have been hit by injuries to some of their key men in recent weeks with players including Kyle Vassell, Jimmy Ryan and Clark Robertson all spending time in the treatment room.

So Bowyer kept a keen eye on which free agents were available and brought in Spearing at the start of last month before adding Menga last week.

Bowyer revealed it was a frustrating time trying to bring in players during the summer transfer window and had no option but to bring in free agents outside of it.

“We got to the end of the season and because we were in the play-offs, it was a case of looking at these players if we’re in League Two and looking at these if we got promoted,” he said ahead of today’s trip to Peterborough United.

“So we missed out on people that we had identified as players we would have liked to have signed.

“You have an extensive list and then that gets attacked a little bit by your budget and what you can and can’t do.

“We’re coming up against players this weekend that we were interested in. Then you hear what pay structure they were looking for and we couldn’t compete on that front. Then you have to alter your list accordingly.

“When your light on numbers, being able to sign these two players out of the window has helped us massively.”

Menga, who signed last Friday, made an instant impact on his debut against Portsmouth last week by providing an assist for Viv Solomon-Otabor to score.

The 24-year-old forward, whose most recent club was Portuguese side Braga, signed a contract until the end of the season.

Bowyer added: “Dolly has done well because he came over on trial, where we saw flashes but he wasn’t ready condition-wise.

“He’s put a lot of dedication and commitment in to get himself in the physical condition that was required.

“It was quite simple, I said to him ‘we won’t take you until you’re in a good condition.’

“He deserves a lot of credit because he’s put himself into that position to be selected and then we managed to get the deal done.

“He made an impact when he came on and he got people excited, but we’ve got to be steady still because that was just his first 20 minutes of English football.”