Bowyer calls for more goals from Blackpool defenders

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has challenged his two centre-backs to see who can score more goals by the end of the season.

Don’t miss the latest football news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Clark Robertson notched his second in Blackpool’s 2-0 win at Portsmouth last time out, having also found the net against Charlton Athletic back in December.

His defensive partner Curtis Tilt’s only goal so far came in the 2-1 victory over Bury back in October.

Bowyer has long called for goals to be spread around his team and he now wants his defenders to chip in with more between now and the end of the season.

“I’ve developed a little competition between the two of them,” Bowyer said.

“Curtis got reminded after the game last weekend that he’s now losing 2-1 to Clark.

“But in all seriousness, they have to contribute more goals; it’s as simple as that.

“If you can get your two centre-halves scoring five goals each in a season, that’s a massive advantage.

“So in these remaining 12 games, it’s game on between the two of them.”

Robertson’s rare goal at Pompey was watched by his dad, who made the mammoth 1,000-mile round trip from Aberdeen to attend the Fratton Park fixture.

Mr Robertson snr, who tries to get to as many Blackpool matches as he can, flew to London before driving to the south coast in a hired car.

Thankfully it wasn’t a wasted trip as the defender scored the second goal of the game, a smart header to double Blackpool’s lead in the second half.

The scoring record of 24-year-0ld Robertson has been a bit of a running joke with Bowyer since their arrival at the club.

The manager believes that a player so dominant in the air at the back should be making more of a contribution at the other end.

Bowyer said: “I joked with Clark before the Portsmouth game and asked him if his dad had made it to the match. He said, ‘Yeah’, and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s an effort’.

“I told him that if I was his dad I’d be a bit peeved because he only gets one goal a season.

“In all seriousness, he does need to contribute more goals and so does Curtis Tilt. Between them they have three and that’s not enough.

“They go up for all the corners and free-kicks, and you want goals from your centre- halves. But I’m delighted with how they performed at Portsmouth.

“I hope Clark’s dad had a safe journey home and is pleased his son has now got two in a season.”