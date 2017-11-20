Bowyer: Blackpool’s victory smelled like team spirit

A delighted Gary Bowyer says his Blackpool players deserve all the plaudits that come their way following their morale-boosting win at Peterborough United.

The Seasiders put their three straight league defeats firmly behind them to put in a superb display at London Road during their 1-0 win on Saturday.

Kyle Vassell returned from his injury lay-off to score the only goal of the game against his former side.

However, it was Pool’s all-round team performance that impressed Bowyer the most.

He said: “We were very, very good and the players deserve all the plaudits they get for this performance as well as the result.

“Peterborough are a good team. You look at the players they brought in during the summer and how much money they spent, but we came here and started the game ever so well.

“We were straight on the front foot and created numerous chances.

“You just see the value of having Kyle Vassell back in the team, it’s given everybody a lift.

“But to a man, everybody in the squad, we were terrific.

“Of course away from home you’re going to have to withstand pressure against a good footballing team who try and play the right way, but we’ve gone and stood up against them.

“We’ve asked our lot to be a bit more aggressive in certain areas of our game and they’ve delivered that.

“Now the challenge is to back that up again on Tuesday (when Blackpool face Gillingham at Bloomfield Road).”

Vassell’s goal, which came after just 20 minutes, was the least Blackpool deserved for what was a scintillating first-half display.

“I’ve just watched the goal back and it’s a fantastic team goal,” Bowyer added.

“Viv (Solomon-Otabor) has played a great ball in behind their midfield and Sean Longstaff, as he did in the early parts of the season, ran onto it superbly well and slotted a great ball into Vass.

“I’ve seen the pass back and it’s an unbelievable pass from him.

“Vass has taken it well although there was a slight deflection but you need a bit of luck at times.

“We had good chances in the first half

“To be honest I thought it was a really open and intense game of football and at times too open for my liking.”

The Pool boss also reserved special praise for the 278 Blackpool fans who made the 400-mile round trip down to Peterborough.

He said: “How many were here? Because they were unbelievable.

“It sounded like a lot more with the noise that they made.

“They were terrific and they’ve stuck by me and the players since I arrived so I wish them a safe journey home, because they helped us get over the line.”