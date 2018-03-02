Bowyer: Blackpool cannot rely on other sides

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has ruled out the notion of predicting how many points will be required to stave off relegation.

This week, new Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan said 52 points would be the magic number to secure safety in League One this season.

With 12 games remaining and 36 points up for grabs, Blackpool currently have 42 points to their name.

But, with safety now in sight for his side, Bowyer has refused to be drawn in to making a similar sort of prediction.

Bowyer said: “I hear people say ‘you’ve got to get this many points’, well how do they know? You don’t know what’s just around the corner.

“How many coupons did we bust when we went to Wigan and won? You just never know in this league.

“It’s going to go down to the wire, so we’ll just keep our heads down, like we have done all season.

“We’ll keep working hard and concentrate on getting as many points as we can, as quickly as we can.

“We can’t be relying on other teams, we just want to keep this momentum going.”

Pool have given themselves some much-needed breathing space at the bottom end of the league as they now sit six points ahead of the bottom four.

It follows a five-game unbeaten run which has included impressive victories at Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth.

Bowyer added: “The players deserve this recent run because they’ve had to go through a lot. But they’ve stuck together and they’ve never not had the belief.

“It’s just changed for them in the last couple of games and long may that continue.

“The atmosphere has always been good because they’re a good bunch of lads and they enjoy coming into work.

“But when you’re on a run like we are and have had the two wins away from home then obviously it gives everybody a boost.

“The noise levels are slightly higher this week, that’s for sure.

“You look at other performances away from home this season, not just the two we’ve had recently, and we’ve had good wins at Plymouth and Peterborough.

“So we’re more than capable of going away from home and performing well. But four of our next six games are at home so we’ve just got to show the same application and the same desire we showed last week at Portsmouth.”