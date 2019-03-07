Boss Terry McPhillips believes more decisions can go Blackpool's way with bigger crowds

Terry McPhillips believes the prospect of his Blackpool side playing in front of larger crowds could help sway refereeing decisions.

The Seasiders were awarded only their third penalty of the season in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley – Jay Spearing dispatched it to seal Pool’s first victory in five.

It comes after a number of key decisions have gone against Blackpool, most noticeably at Sunderland, where Antony Evans was brought down in the box but not awarded a penalty.

With Blackpool fans ending their boycott and returning in their droves to Bloomfield Road this weekend, manager McPhillips has suggested the supporters could make all the difference.

The Pool boss said: “I don’t think we’ve had a lot of luck this season and we certainly don’t get the decisions, so I’m surprised we got the penalty at Accrington.

“It was a blatant penalty but so was the one at Sunderland, so we don’t normally get them.

“It’s right it front of our crowd, who were screaming for the penalty, so I really believe it helps.

“The referee couldn’t not give it with all those fans behind the goal screaming for it.

“I can’t wait for Saturday and I do believe the fans helped us, I really do. We all know when you’re at home and you’ve got a big crowd it helps in any league.”

The win at Wham Stadium followed back-to-back League One defeats and sets the Seasiders up perfectly for the homecoming clash with Southend United on Saturday, when more than 14,000 fans are expected to attend.

It was also the ideal reaction to last weekend’s disappointment, when Pool found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-0 drubbing at Bristol Rovers.

McPhillips added: “It was a hell of a response to a man at what is a really tough place to come to.

“We’re all human, aren’t we? Bristol Rovers was the first time we didn’t turn up.

“I knew there was going to be a response. I didn’t know if we were going to win or not but knowing these lads, and working with them every day, I knew there would be a response.

“That was the most pleasing thing, and to step it up second half and get the victory was brilliant.

“It’s a great win and it’s great to get two goals as well. Hopefully it will stand us in good stead for Saturday.

“It’s going to be a hell of an atmosphere again, if that’s anything to go by.”

The win at Accrington also keeps Pool in the hunt for a play-off spot, with two home games in the space of four days giving them a priceless chance to reduce the four-point gap to the top six.

“That keeps us alive a little bit,” McPhillips said. “We’ve got Southend at home on Saturday and then we host Doncaster the following Tuesday.”