Bolton Wanderers v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Team news, action and reaction from Seasiders' televised clash The University of Bolton Stadium is the venue for tonight's clash Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool make the short trip to Bolton Wanderers tonight looking to continue their recent form with a win in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Keep refreshing our live blog below for the latest updates: Blackpool 'assists' ace Liam Feeney puts team first September: Blackpool FC’s League One month in numbers