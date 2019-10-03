Bolton announce signing of former Blackpool loanee ahead of Monday night's meeting

Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of former Blackpool loanee Joe Dodoo.

And the forward, who made 25 appearances for the Seasiders last season, could make his Trotters debut against Blackpool on Monday.

The 24-year-old makes the move to the University of Bolton Stadium on a deal until the end of the season after his contract at Rangers expired.

Dodoo scored six times during his time on the Fylde Coast but struggled to nail down a regular starting role.

On his move, Dodoo said: "I am extremely happy to have signed with Bolton Wanderers.

"I have worked with David Flitcroft before and having left Rangers, I wanted to link back up with him to get some guidance, get game time and play for this big club.

"Flicker (David Flitcroft) and the manager are building something special here and I want to be a part of the rebuilding process and get this club back to where it needs to be."