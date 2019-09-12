Bolingbroke tells Gazette: My job as Blackpool chairman is done

Michael Bolingbroke has revealed to The Gazette he decided to step down as Blackpool chairman after concluding it was “job done”.

Having previously hinted he would like to remain at the club beyond his initial interim spell, it came as a shock to many that Bolingbroke opted to step aside last week.

The former Manchester United and Inter Milan CEO was brought in as a consultant to the board in February, after the club had been placed in receivership.

Bolingbroke, who was later promoted to the role of executive chairman, went on to play a leading role in the search for Blackpool’s new owner.

Now that person has been found in the form of Simon Sadler, Bolingbroke believes now is the right time to seek pastures new.

Speaking exclusively to The Gazette, Bolingbroke said: “It was a difficult decision but I think the truth is my work was largely done. I originally joined with the receiver Paul Cooper back in February, which feels like a long time ago now.

“I joined with Ben Hatton. We brought in David (Paton) and Claire (Fitzsimmons), and the four of us worked to do a number of things.

“That centred around the sale of the club at the end of June, so I was helping Paul to find a suitable buyer.

“But there were other things that needed to be achieved to make sure the club was in a good state.

“There was the transfer window approaching, there was the work on the pitch, season tickets, sponsorship revenues, work at Squires Gate, among other things.

“All of these things had to be put into place by March, April and May in order to execute them in the summer.

“Then of course we found Simon and he is a great owner for the club. He will be seen as that, I’m sure, over the next few years.

“We had a change of manager as well, of course, which happened quite swiftly early in the window but we dealt with that.

“I think the squad is very strong now and I think Simon Grayson is a super manager for the club, who has a good team around him.

“The club is in fine shape on the pitch, and off the pitch it’s in really good shape. It’s amazing what we’ve achieved in six months.

“So, like I say, I think it’s job done, and Simon will take the helm now and that’s how it should be.

“But I’ll be very sad to leave. Blackpool loves its football club and it’s easy to see why. It’s a really important part of the community.

“I’m sorry not to be a part of that going forward but it is what it is.”

When asked if he believes he will be replaced as chairman, Bolingbroke replied: “I don’t know if there will be another chairman other than Simon but that’s really a question for him.

“For most clubs the owner is the chairman, but I’m sure if Simon doesn’t want to do that job there will be someone else close to him who will do it.”