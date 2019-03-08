Boisterous Blackpool fans will be a massive help, says Mark Howard

Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard has first-hand experience of what a bouncing Bloomfield Road is like and he’s hoping that passionate support will only help against Southend United.

READ MORE: New Blackpool chief Ben Hatton expects homecoming match to be more dramatic than PSG v Manchester United



Howard is now in his second spell with the club, having briefly played for the Seasiders during the 2011-12 Championship campaign.

During that spell the 32-year-old experienced packed houses every week and he knows what effect it can have on the players.

Howard said: “It’s going to be a great occasion. The players are excited to play with the fans back behind us.

“You saw at Accrington on Tuesday night how it can make a bit of a difference. It will help us and hopefully hinder the opposition.

“It gives you a lot of encouragement to keep going. I think it does give you that little bit more emphasis to wear the opposition down and I think it drags a lot of energy out of the opposition.

“That’s what a good set of fans can do. They get behind their own team but they also tire out the opposition by getting on them and getting on the referee.

“I played a few games here when it was really bouncing when we were in the Championship and were right near the top of the table and pushing for promotion.

“It does make a difference because not a lot of players want to come to this stadium.

“Obviously the pitch is never in a great condition anyway, so that is also on their mind.

“But with the support we’re going to get this weekend it puts a lot more pressure on the opposition.

“You want as many fans here as possible and it will be great for them to get behind us and back them.”