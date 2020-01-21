Blaming Blackpool's poor form on low confidence is an 'easy way out' according to Ben Heneghan

Blaming Blackpool’s poor form on the players’ low confidence levels is an “easy way out” according to Ben Heneghan.

It comes after the Seasiders slumped to yet another disappointing defeat on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

The result saw Simon Grayson’s men drop to 15th in the League One table on the back of four defeats from their last five games.

While confidence is bound to be low given Pool have failed to win any of their last eight games in all competitions, Heneghan refuses to use that as an excuse.

“I think that’s an easy way out to be honest,” he said.

“You make your own confidence don’t you? You play with your own belief.

“I don’t buy into that one but I understand where it’s coming from in that sense.

“But there shouldn’t be any pressure on us, we’re going out there to do our jobs. It’s what we love to do but we’ve got to do better at it.”

Tyreece John-Jules’ second-half strike was the difference between the two sides in an even encounter in Lincolnshire.

It could have been a different story had Blackpool taken their chances, but they were once again left to rue a mixture of bad luck and missed opportunities.

Nathan Delfouneso saw an early header hit the inside of the post after nine minutes, while the scores were still level, before Curtis Tilt had one cleared off the line straight after Lincoln’s opener.

When asked to pinpoint the reasons behind Pool’s struggles, Heneghan admitted: “We keep saying the same things to be honest.

“We need to get behind each other and we have to improve, it’s as simple as that really.

“It’s not been good enough from everyone’s point of view. We’ve had a chat about it and things have got to change.

“We’ve got to be more creative, have a few shots here and there and do something different.

“But at the minute it’s about getting behind each other and if we do that we will overcome it. It happens.

“We’ve got to go into every single game with the same belief, same desire and the same commitment and want to win every single game.

“There’s no other way about it, we want to get points on the board and it’s going to have to change soon.”

There was certainly a bit of misfortune involved in Lincoln’s winner, Heneghan’s attempted clearance slamming straight into teammate Jay Spearing.

The ball then fell at the feet of Tyler Walker, who slipped in John-Jules who beat Mark Howard with a composed finish.

“The goal comes from their goal kick which should have been a corner,” Heneghan argued. “It’s blatant, their player has headed it back out.

“Then I’ve gone into the tackle and the ball could have gone anywhere but it’s hit Jay and gone right to their player.”