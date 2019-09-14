Blackpoool’s James Husband feels positive about the Seasiders’ prospects ahead of MK Dons visit

James Husband believes he’s seen nothing in League One that should scare Blackpool this season.

Despite last week’s setback against Coventry, the Seasiders have still enjoyed a fine start to the campaign.

Simon Grayson’s men, who sit sixth in the table after seven games, welcome MK Dons to Bloomfield Road today looking to get back to winning ways.

“We haven’t seen anyone that we’re worried about,” Husband said. “I’d like to think other teams are worried about us though.

“We’ve more than matched every team in every game, no one has really outdone us.

“Not once have we got off the field thinking we’ve been outplayed, nowhere near it.

“We’re all pretty confident and it’s a self-confident group. The gaffer has brought in players that know what they’re doing in this league.”

Despite losing their unbeaten record last week, Husband believes a winning response will send out a message to the division.

“It’s the same with anything in life, it’s how you react to disappointment,” the 25-year-old added.

“If we can do it well collectively as a group then that probably strikes fear into teams, which means we have a bit of steeliness about us. I do think we have that in our group.

“The gaffer has touched on it this week, there’s no reason why we can’t go on another unbeaten run like the one we just had.

“There’s no-one saying we’ll definitely win, but I’d like to think we’re pretty confident.

“There are certain things that didn’t go our way on Saturday that we have in our control to change. Hopefully we can do that.”

Paul Tisdale’s side make the trip to Bloomfield Road today on the back of a 2-1 win against rivals AFC Wimbledon.

The Buckinghamshire outfit have yet to draw a game this season, winning three and losing three.

While Husband doesn’t expect it to be easy, the former Fleetwood Town man is confident they can get the job done.

“They’re a side that’s come up from League Two so they’re going to be hungry,” he said.

“They’ve got some experience dotted around their squad who know what they’re doing.

“But we’re not fazed by anyone in this league and I’d have thought we will look to go toe-to-toe with them and it will be a case of who comes out on top.”

He added: “We’ve started well at home with the crowd behind us.

“It’s been big crowds which I didn’t expect to be fair when I first joined. I was surprised by it but very pleased.

“It gives us a lift and we love playing at home. The pitch is lovely and I’d like to think we’re very confident in our home form. We’re not easy to beat.”

Husband enjoyed a loan spell with Fleetwood last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

“The two clubs are probably a little bit different,” Husband said.

“There’s a lot more fans here than there was at Fleetwood, which was no fault of their own, it’s just a smaller place.

“I’ve got nothing but positive feedback from when I was there, I really enjoyed my time.

“But you move on and I’m enjoying my time here now, so I’m just hoping I can have as enjoyable a time as I did there.”