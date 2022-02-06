Blackpool's wing wizards singled out for praise by EFL pundits following their starring role in Bristol City win

Both wide men were on the scoresheet as Neil Critchley's size breezed past the Robins to win at home for the third game running.

Hamilton got the Seasiders up and running with a first-half goal, while Bowler added the third in the second period with a excellent solo effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players are in form at the minute and it's certainly not gone unnoticed among the pundits on Quest's EFL highlights show.

"That's 40 points for Blackpool in their first season back in the second tier," presenter Colin Murray said.

"Congratulations to them.

"They're spoiled for choice when it comes to width. You know you're going to get Bowler starting, but then (on the other side) they're spoiled for choice.

Josh Bowler scored for the second successive game to help the Seasiders breeze past Bristol City

"They just cut in and paste you."

Former Birmingham City and Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison replied: "CJ Hamilton was in the right place at the right time (for the opening goal).

"You see Jerry Yates does ever so well to knock the ball back and CJ Hamilton is in the right place.

"As for Josh Bowler, he's got great ability hasn't he?"

EFL expert George Elek concurred, adding: "Keeping hold of him (in January) was the best bit of business Blackpool could have done.

"He's someone who has probably been under the radar a bit in terms of outside Blackpool fans, but he's someone we're going to be seeing a lot more of.

"He's a potential star at this level."