Blackpool's Shayne Lavery wants Northern Ireland to take out frustrations against Kosovo

A Nations League campaign that began with great optimism, a bullish Ian Baraclough having targeted 12 points from their four fixtures this month, has instead delivered disappointment with an opening 1-0 home defeat to Greece followed by a toothless display in Larnaca.

Northern Ireland, who started this campaign as top seeds in Group Two, head to Pristina in desperate need of a win to stem growing discontent among supporters, who have greeted the final whistles with some jeers in both games so far.

“We want to use the hurt from not beating Cyprus to get the three points against Kosovo,” Lavery said. “I think everyone is motivated to do that.

“We have watched clips of Kosovo. They have some decent players who are good on the ball.”

“We were disappointed we did not come away with the win,” the 23-year-old added. “We just couldn’t get that finishing touch.”

Lavery came off the bench during the weekend draw against Cyprus

If there were positives to take from Sunday’s substandard performance, it was a full debut for Manchester City teenager Shea Charles, who impressed with his passing and composure in the first half, while Brodie Spencer and Conor McMenamin got debuts off the bench in the second half.

“It takes time to integrate players,” Lavery added. “However, I feel like we are moving forward and we are looking forward to the game against Kosovo.

“Everyone just wants to play Kosovo now after the game against Cyprus so that we can hopefully put things right. We want to get the three points.

“We are confident that we are gelling more and more as time goes on and hopefully the wins will come with it. There is loads of young talent coming through.”