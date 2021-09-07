Blackpool have struggled so far on their return to the Championship (D2,L3) and currently sit in the relegation zone above Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Despite their league form, the Seasiders enjoyed a successful and rather busy summer window – making 13 signings including the permanent return of Jordan Gabriel and loan arrivals of Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling and Crewe Alexandra’s Owen Dale.

Neil Critchley will be hoping his new signings will be able to help Blackpool avoid the drop as they look to build on their fantastic 2020/21 campaign that saw them promoted.

Here are Blackpool’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their fellow newly promoted sides...

1. West Brom Sky Bet - 15/8 William Hill - 9/4 bet365 - 9/4 Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

2. Fulham Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 13/8 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. AFC Bournemouth Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 12/1 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Stoke City Sky Bet - 14/1 William hill - 16/1 bet365 - 14/1 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales