BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 27: A general view inside the stadium as fans watch on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Blackpool's odds to be RELEGATED from the Sky Bet Championship following transfer deadline day - compared to Peterborough United and Hull City

Here are the bookies odds for Blackpool to be relegated this season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:38 pm

Blackpool have struggled so far on their return to the Championship (D2,L3) and currently sit in the relegation zone above Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Despite their league form, the Seasiders enjoyed a successful and rather busy summer window – making 13 signings including the permanent return of Jordan Gabriel and loan arrivals of Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling and Crewe Alexandra’s Owen Dale.

Neil Critchley will be hoping his new signings will be able to help Blackpool avoid the drop as they look to build on their fantastic 2020/21 campaign that saw them promoted.

Here are Blackpool’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their fellow newly promoted sides...

1. West Brom

Sky Bet - 15/8 William Hill - 9/4 bet365 - 9/4

Photo: Harriet Lander

Photo Sales

2. Fulham

Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 13/8

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

3. AFC Bournemouth

Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 12/1

Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales

4. Stoke City

Sky Bet - 14/1 William hill - 16/1 bet365 - 14/1

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6