Blackpool's New Year's Day game against Hull City thrown into doubt following Covid outbreak in Tigers camp

The Tigers have been forced to postpone today's home game against Blackburn Rovers after recording a number of positive Covid-19 cases.

The postponement came just two hours before kick-off.

It comes after manager Grant McCann also tested positive on Thursday.

"Today’s match has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases in our squad, so we are unable to field the required number of players for the game," Hull said in a statement.

"We apologise to both sets of fans for the inconvenience caused by the late notice."

Blackpool are due to host Hull at Bloomfield Road next Saturday, which falls on New Year's Day.

Neil Critchley's side are in action today against Huddersfield Town, which is one of just two games to go ahead in the Championship.

Midldesbrough, who Blackpool face on Wednesday, are in action against Nottingham Forest.