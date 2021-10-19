Sir Tom Finney and Sir Stanley Matthews in later life

Blackpool's most memorable moments from the derby as Seasiders get ready to renew rivalry with Preston

The renewal of the West Lancashire derby after an eight-year absence is only a few days away.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:02 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:28 am

The fierce rivals meet at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, which will be the first time the Seasiders have hosted PNE since 2009.

Both teams have Championship games on Wednesday night, but here as a warm-up for the weekend are some photos of some of the more memorable derby moments for the men in tangerine.

1. Blackpool 7-0 PNE - May 1, 1948

Jimmy McIntosh scores five as the Seasiders thrash their rivals at Bloomfield Road. To this day it remains the club’s biggest away win and PNE’s record defeat.

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool 4-2 PNE - Christmas Day, 1958

Sir Stanley Matthews gets the better of Sir Tom Finney as Blackpool win this festive encounter at Bloomfield Road. A day later, the Seasiders would pile on further misery by winning 3-0 at Deepdale.

Photo Sales

3. PNE 0-3 Blackpool - April 13, 1970

Fred Pickering bags a hat-trick as the Seasiders claim the win they needed to clinch promotion back to the First Division. The result also assisted in Preston being relegated to the third tier for the first time in the club’s history.

Photo Sales

4. PNE 0-3 Blackpool - December 16, 1972

Aged only 19, Alan Ainscow scores his first career hat-trick as the Seasiders win at Deepdale in convincing fashion once again.

Photo Sales
SeasidersBlackpoolWest LancashirePreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 2