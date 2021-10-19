Blackpool's most memorable moments from the derby as Seasiders get ready to renew rivalry with Preston

The fierce rivals meet at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, which will be the first time the Seasiders have hosted PNE since 2009.
Both teams have Championship games on Wednesday night, but here as a warm-up for the weekend are some photos of some of the more memorable derby moments for the men in tangerine.
1. Blackpool 7-0 PNE - May 1, 1948
Jimmy McIntosh scores five as the Seasiders thrash their rivals at Bloomfield Road. To this day it remains the club’s biggest away win and PNE’s record defeat.
2. Blackpool 4-2 PNE - Christmas Day, 1958
Sir Stanley Matthews gets the better of Sir Tom Finney as Blackpool win this festive encounter at Bloomfield Road. A day later, the Seasiders would pile on further misery by winning 3-0 at Deepdale.
3. PNE 0-3 Blackpool - April 13, 1970
Fred Pickering bags a hat-trick as the Seasiders claim the win they needed to clinch promotion back to the First Division. The result also assisted in Preston being relegated to the third tier for the first time in the club’s history.
4. PNE 0-3 Blackpool - December 16, 1972
Aged only 19, Alan Ainscow scores his first career hat-trick as the Seasiders win at Deepdale in convincing fashion once again.