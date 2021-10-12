Blackpool's Kenny Dougall left on the bench as Australia suffer World Cup qualifying setback

The Socceroos suffered their first defeat since 2019 as they went down to a 2-1 loss to their main qualification rivals Japan in Tokyo this morning.

Despite the blow, the Aussies remain top of their qualifying group having taken nine points from their first four games.

Saudi Arabia are second, having played a game fewer, while Japan are third on six points from their first four games.

The top two sides qualify automatically for next year’s tournament in Qatar, while the team that finishes third goes into a play-off.

Australia face Saudi Arabia and China next month, before finalising their qualifying schedule with a further four games at the start of next year.

For the second international break running, Dougall played no part having also remained on the bench for last week’s 3-1 win against Oman.

Dougall is still looking to make his fourth cap

Elsewhere, Daniel Gretarsson earned his third cap last night during Iceland’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Liechtenstein.

The defender only lasted half an hour though before being forced off with a head injury.Tyreece John-Jules was an unused substitute as England’s Under-21s laboured to a 1-0 win in Andorra last night.